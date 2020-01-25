Senator Warren didn’t do too well in the moment she was challenged by the Iowa voter about the injustice of her tuition loan forgiveness scheme. The Washington Free Beacon’s Andrew Kugle picks up Warren’s subsequent response in “CBS Anchor to Warren: Are You Saying ‘Tough Luck’ to People Who Saved for College?”

“For Americans who are in that father’s position, who felt they did the right thing and you’re bailing out those who didn’t, what’s your response?” Warren was asked.

“Look, we build a future going forward by making it better,” Warren said. “By that same logic what would we have done? Not started Social Security because we didn’t start it last week for you, or last month for you?”

The CBS man asks Warren what she is saying to the gentleman from Grimes if not “tough luck.”

Warren continues: “Think of it this way. When I was growing up, I wanted to be a public school teacher. My family had no money…”

It gets worse. Her answer is brief, but we descend ever more steeply along the incline of Warren’s bafflegab.

“Our kids have taken on a trillion and a half dollars in student loan debt,” Warren explains. “We have got to back that up and say we’re doing better going forward.”

Some translation is required. How do you “say we’re doing better going forward” in standard English (my question, not CBS’s)? We are left to translate for ourselves, which brings us back where we started with the gentleman from Grimes.