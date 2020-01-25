Irresistible, the second feature film written and directed by former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, portrays the Democratic party as hopelessly elitist and desperate to ingratiate itself with everyday Americans at any cost.

Focus Features, which dropped the first trailer for the comedy on Friday, is planning to release the movie May 29.

The movie stars Steve Carell as a wonkish Democratic strategist who thinks his party has become too elitist and out of touch with the heartland.

“We need some way to road test a more ‘rural friendly’ message,” he tells his team.

He finds his meal ticket in the form of a Wisconsin farmer and ex-Marine (Chris Cooper) whose rant to local officials in defense of illegal immigrants is captured on video and goes viral. The movie follows the DNC’s attempt to transform the unassuming farmer into the party’s shining new star.

“Col. Jack Hastings is our key back into the great, now swing state of Wisconsin. He just doesn’t know it yet,” the Carell character says.

Later, Carell tells the farmer: “Guys like me don’t know how to talk to guys like you. But I would like to offer my services to help you run for mayor of Deerlaken.”

The DNC’s machinations draw the attention of Republicans, who send one of their own (Rose Byrne) to thwart the growing campaign.

The movie marks a reunion between Stewart and Carell since they worked together on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. Carrell was a correspondent on the show before hitting it big with NBC’s The Office.

Irresistible is Stewart’s second movie as writer-director. His first effort, 2014’s Rosewater, was a drama based on the true story of journalist Maziar Bahari who was detained and interrogated in Iran.

