The Senate will start the fifth day of the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern.

President Trump’s legal team will start its defense of the president.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that Saturday’s impeachment proceedings will last “several hours.” Fox News reported that the president’s legal team expects Saturday’s session to last possibly two or three hours. The president’s legal team will reportedly present an “overview of coming attractions” with the majority of the presentation coming on Monday.

The Trump legal team also said it will discuss former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

During Friday’s impeachment trial proceedings, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) called President Trump a “dictator.”

Trump lawyer Jordan Sekulow said Friday that the team will present why the president’s actions were lawful.

“It’s not a rebuttal, but what we are going to do is attack — attack all of the misstatements. We’re going to make the case for the president, why the president was totally within his constitutional rights,” Sekulow said.

