Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) made a lot of traction in Washington, D.C., on Friday, using multiple forms of transportation to shuttle himself from the March for Life rally back to the Senate to serve as a “juror” in the impeachment trial House Democrats are waging against President Donald Trump.

Along the way, Lee paused on his rental scooter to give an impromptu interview, and suggested House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) make the trek to the pro-life rally next year.

What are the details?

Lee traveled with President Trump’s motorcade from the White House to attend the commander in chief’s address to the March for Life crowd on the National Mall. Roads were closed off to traffic, so on the way back to the Senate, Lee said he had a “unique commute as (he) marched, biked, and scootered to the Capitol for day 4 of the impeachment trial.”



The senator documented his trip via videos on his Instagram account, and one leg of his trip was set to Kenny Loggins’ “I‘m Alright,” the theme song of the movie, “Caddyshack.”

On his travels back to the Senate, Lee cruised upon Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson, who was carrying a cardboard cutout of Pelosi and asked the senator, “Do you have a message for Nancy?”

Lee responded quickly from his scooter, “I’m reporting for jury duty in just a few moments, I don’t like the articles of impeachment, I’m going to vote against them because they’re utterly ill-founded and based on a deep-state desire to disenfranchise 300 million Americans who elected Donald Trump President of the United States. Thank you.”

Laughing, Johnson asked the senator as he started to leave, “Hey, Nancy Pelosi, she’s a Catholic but she’s never been to March for Life, can you believe that?”

Lee responded, “She should. Next year.”