It is the one unbreakable rule in litigation: You can insult the defendant or the opposing attorney — and, on occasion, you might even insult the judge. But the one thing you can never do is insult the jury. Of course, that is only if you want to win a jury verdict — and that may be why both legal teams in President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says his advice to impeachment defense team is ‘just be honest’ Trump expands tariffs on steel and aluminum imports CNN’s Axelrod says impeachment didn’t come up until 80 minutes into focus group MORE’s impeachment trial seem more eager to get the goats of Senate jurors, rather than to get their votes. The reason is that both sides seem to be striving for the constitutional equivalent of a hung jury, not enough votes for either a bipartisan acquittal or conviction, just the status quo. What is different is that you usually do not actually hang the jury in a hung jury strategy.

The most riveting example was the argument of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler Jerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerNadler calls Trump a ‘dictator’ on Senate floor Poll: Majority think Senate should call witnesses in Trump impeachment trial Susan Collins asked Justice Roberts to intervene after Nadler late-night ‘cover-up’ accusation MORE, who stood in the well of the Senate and appeared to accuse Republican senators of a conspiracy to “cover up” the president’s wrongdoing. It was a moment that produced an audible gasp from senators and a note from Senator Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSchiff sparks blowback with head on a ‘pike’ line Schiff closes Democrats’ impeachment arguments with emotional appeal to remove Trump Democrats feel political momentum swinging to them on impeachment MORE complaining to Chief Justice John Roberts, who promptly declared that “those addressing the Senate should remember where they are.”

Nadler’s aspersions alienated at least two of the four Republican senators that House impeachment managers are struggling to win over in their fight to call witnesses. In addition to Collins, Senator Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSchiff sparks blowback with head on a ‘pike’ line Democrats feel political momentum swinging to them on impeachment Nadler calls Trump a ‘dictator’ on Senate floor MORE was irate and denounced his comments as soon as she walked off the Senate floor. Later, she expressed skepticism about helping House managers to call witnesses they did not seek to compel in their own investigations. That’s what happens when a prosecutor incorporates the jury into the list of accomplices in an ongoing conspiracy.

Lead House manager Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffTrump says his advice to impeachment defense team is ‘just be honest’ Schiff says Justice Roberts should rule on witnesses Schiff sparks blowback with head on a ‘pike’ line MORE produced further gasps when he repeated reports that the senators have been warned that if they voted against the president their heads “will be on a pike.” Collins and Murkowski were among those members angrily responding to the “unnecessary” and insulting remarks. Other senators have had their own awkward moments. The House managers played a clip of Senator Lindsay Graham from the Clinton impeachment trial declaring, “What’s a high crime? It doesn’t even have to be a crime. It’s just when you start using your office and you’re acting in a way that hurts people, you’ve committed a high crime.” That statement of a “hurtful” standard for impeachment was meant to embarrass Graham, and it worked.

For its part, the White House could not get enough of clips of Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerVeronica Escobar to give Spanish-language response to Trump State of the Union address The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Democrats turn to obstruction charge Liberal super PAC to run digital ads slamming Trump over Medicare comments MORE pledging 21 years ago to vote for acquittal before the Clinton impeachment trial was even scheduled. Schumer also opposed any witnesses or a full trial in the Clinton impeachment. It is clear that neither side seems to want the soul searching (and unpredictable) verdict of the classic movie “12 Angry Men.” They want the opinion poll pushing status quo of 100 angry senators.

With such attacks expected to increase, it is not surprising that the Senate ordered that no cameras could show senators listening to the deliberations. The most relieved by that blackout may be Senator Robert Menendez Robert (Bob) MenendezMedia’s selective outrage exposed in McSally-Raju kerfuffle Dem senators say Iran threat to embassies not mentioned in intelligence briefing Overnight Defense: Iran crisis eases as Trump says Tehran ‘standing down’ | Dems unconvinced on evidence behind Soleimani strike | House sets Thursday vote on Iran war powers MORE, prosecuted in 2017 by the Justice Department for alleged use of his public office for personal gain. Sound familiar? The difference is that Menendez was given lucrative gifts by a campaign donor, and the donor received specific acts of support from Menendez. As House managers described the horror of a public official using official powers to benefit himself, Menendez sat ready to convict Trump for the same charge he once faced in an actual criminal prosecution. (The charges against Menendez were dropped after a mistrial due to a Supreme Court decision narrowing the definition of bribery in public corruption cases).

With the White House now taking over the trial, the focus on the jury is likely to continue. Murkowski, who is being courted by both sides, could again find herself aggrieved by an argument from counsel if, as widely expected, the White House frames its case around a widely discredited theory that impeachment requires a criminal allegation.

In both the Clinton and Trump impeachment inquiries, I addressed that theory as historically and constitutionally unsupportable. Yet Harvard law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz Alan Morton DershowitzSchiff closes Democrats’ impeachment arguments with emotional appeal to remove Trump Trump complains his attorneys will not get to present impeachment defense until Saturday GOP warns of ‘drawn out’ executive privilege battle over Bolton testimony MORE will make the argument as the core of the defense. It is a particularly baffling decision given not only Attorney General William Barr William Pelham Barr DOJ says surveillance of Trump campaign adviser Page lacked evidence Senators press DHS over visa approval for Pensacola naval base shooter Democrats sharpen case on second day of arguments MORE’s rejection of the theory but also the Democratic and many of the Republican senators. So the White House is making an argument that the vast majority of senators in the jury have already rejected, including Republican senators coming forward this week.

As an Alaskan, Murkowski might find one part of Dershowitz’s argument particularly grating. In his book, “The Case Against Impeaching Trump,” Dershowitz wrote, “Assume Putin decides to ‘retake’ Alaska, the way he ‘retook’ Crimea. Assume further that a president allows him to do it, because he believed that Russia has a legitimate claim to ‘its’ original territory. That would be terrible, but would it be impeachable? Not under the text of the Constitution.”

One could reasonably ask why these two legal teams would pick arguments that insult or enrage Senate jurors. That is because neither side actually seems to be trying to change minds on the jury. The House managers declared Trump a “dictator” and a virtual Russian agent who won 2016 with Russian assistance. It is the type of narrative that no Republican could embrace — but it is an argument that plays well to audiences on CNN and MSNBC. Conversely, claiming that everything that the president did was “perfect” is the type of narrative that few Democratic senators could adopt.

To put it simply, neither side seems to be trying to secure a bipartisan verdict. The senators are not just off screen. They are largely irrelevant to the trial strategies of both sides. Of course, mocking a jury has historically been a dubious strategy. Socrates famously ridiculed his jury in 399 BC and joked that his punishment should be free dinners for the rest of his life. Instead, the irate jury ordered him to drink poisonous hemlock. How things have changed. Indeed, this gives a new meaning to the “Socratic technique” in insulting the jury, leaving senators to drink their milk as they are made farcical exhibits by the two teams. It seems that what Socrates lacked was the Senate.

Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law for George Washington University and served as the last lead counsel during a Senate impeachment trial. He testified as a witness expert in the House Judiciary Committee hearing during the impeachment inquiry of President Trump.