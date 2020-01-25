(NEWSWEEK) An elderly woman survived a fall from a 7th floor window in New York City after she landed on a crate of fruit and vegetables on the sidewalk below.

Barbara Heller accidentally fell after leaning out of the window of her apartment in Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Friday, the New York Daily News reported.

But workers had been unloading produce in front of a supermarket on the street at the time—and the 76-year-old’s life was saved as her fall was cushioned by boxes filled with carrots, onions, pears and limes.

