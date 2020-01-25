Democrats wrapped up their three days of attacks and lies about Donald Trump in the Senate Impeachment Trial of Donald Trump this Friday night.

Democrats are attempting to overthrow the President of the United States based on rumors, smears, lies and non-crimes.

For three days the House Impeachment team selectively edited clip after clip to make it appear President Trump committed an unethical act. Democrats smeared President Trump as an agent of Vladimir Putin and of colluding with Russia. It was pure insanity.

Lindsey Graham congratulated Rep. Adam Schiff on Wednesday after a full days of lies and smears of President Donald Trump.

Sen Graham walking out of the Capitol encounters Schiff, shakes his hand and says, “Good job, you’re very well spoken.” pic.twitter.com/Ne1f8TB7Qz — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) January 23, 2020

And on Friday night after Democrats spewed their bile and lunacy for three straight days Lindsey Graham congratulated Democrats for presenting their case in a professional and articulate manner!!

What the hell?

With a few exceptions, the House managers presented their case in a professional, articulate manner respectful of the body. They were prepared and very, very, very thorough. The other side of the story will be presented tomorrow and then we decide. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 25, 2020

Do not trust this man.

The post WTH? Lindsey Graham Congratulates Adam Schiff – Cheers House Democrats on their Three Day Marathon of Lies and Smears appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.