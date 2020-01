(SKY NEWS) An X-ray of a crash victim who had her feet up on a car dashboard at the moment of impact has been shared by police to warn passengers to keep their legs in the footwell.

The image, released by officers in Wales, shows the woman suffered life-changing injuries, with one of her hips completely broken off and protruding out of the skin.

She also appears to have suffered several fractures in the crash, including to the femur in her right leg.

Read the full story ›