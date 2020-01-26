A week before the official primary ballot season begins, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., are pulling away from the pack in the latest Washington Post/ABC News national poll.

The poll found Biden getting 32% support, leading Sanders by 9 percentage points. According to the full results in the poll:

Biden 32%. Sanders 23%. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., 12%. Mike Bloomberg 8%. Andrew Yang 7%. Pete Buttigieg 5%. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., 3%. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo, 2%. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, 1%. Deval Patrick 1%. Tom Steyer less than 1%.

Bloomberg, because he entered the race late, is not eligible for the ballot in the Iowa caucuses or the New Hampshire primary, the first two states to choose a Democratic primary candidate.

As Sanders, Warren, and Klobuchar listen to Senate impeachment trial testimony on whether to remove President Donald Trump for seeking to investigate Biden corruption, it is Biden who polls far and away the highest as the one who “has the best chance to defeat Trump”:

Biden 38%. Sanders 18%. Warren 10%. Bloomberg 8%. Buttigieg 3%. Klobuchar 25. Yang 1%.

The poll surveyed just 388 Democrat or Democrat-leaning independents, 349 of which are actual registered voters. It has a high margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points.