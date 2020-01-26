House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the House Democrat leading the impeachment charge against President Donald Trump, accused the president on Sunday of threatening him.

Speaking with NBC host Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press,” Schiff called Trump “vindictive,” and charged that one of Trump’s recent tweets constitutes a personal threat.

“What may be personal, though, and I think I have to be very candid about this, is I made the argument that it’s going to require moral courage to stand up to this president,” Schiff said. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about it. And if you think there is, look at the president’s tweets about me today saying that I should ‘pay a price.'”

Todd responded, “Do you take that as a threat?”

“I think it’s intended to be,” Schiff replied.

In the message that Schiff referred to, the president said Schiff has not yet “paid the price” for “what he has done to our Country!”

“Shifty Adam Schiff is a CORRUPT POLITICIAN, and probably a very sick man. He has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country!” Trump said.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) was quick to push back on CNN’s “State of the Union,” denying that Trump was threatening Schiff.