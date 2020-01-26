https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/angry-americans-heckle-liar-adam-schiff-after-senate-trial-move-to-venezuela-video/

Angry Americans confronted the liar Adam Schiff after the Senate trial on Saturday.

The Trump-supporters screamed at Schiff to “Move to Venezuela!”

Adam Schiff is hoping to impeach President Trump for delaying taxpayer dollars to Ukraine.

Americans are not happy about this latest coup attempt.

