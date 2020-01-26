https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/480002-biden-reacts-to-kobe-bryants-death-it-makes-you-realize-you-gotta-make

Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump MORE commented on basketball star Kobe Bryant’s sudden death Sunday at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa. 

Biden said he didn’t know Bryant well and “only met him a couple times.”

“But you know it makes you realize you gotta make every day count,” he said. “Every single solid day, every single day count.”

The presidential candidate was set to speak at the Urban Dreams, a nonprofit serving the underprivileged, when the crowd was informed of Bryant’s death, with reports from NBC News saying that led to “audible gasps.”

The audience was then led in a moment of silence for his passing.

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard died at 41 in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. The other four passengers on the helicopter also died.

