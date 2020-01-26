Former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump MORE commented on basketball star Kobe Bryant’s sudden death Sunday at a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa.

Biden said he didn’t know Bryant well and “only met him a couple times.”

“But you know it makes you realize you gotta make every day count,” he said. “Every single solid day, every single day count.”

ADVERTISEMENT

.⁦@JoeBiden⁩ reacts to the news of ⁦@kobebryant⁩’s death at a campaign event in Des Moines “It makes you realize you gotta make every day count.” pic.twitter.com/sYVQCSl2kp — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) January 26, 2020

The presidential candidate was set to speak at the Urban Dreams, a nonprofit serving the underprivileged, when the crowd was informed of Bryant’s death, with reports from NBC News saying that led to “audible gasps.”

The audience was then led in a moment of silence for his passing.

Ahead of @JoeBiden second event at the Urban Dreams in Des Moines, the audience is led in a moment of silence after being informed of @kobebryant’s death. There were audible gasps from the crowd when they were told about his passing. pic.twitter.com/IK2MlUhLw7 — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) January 26, 2020

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard died at 41 in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. The other four passengers on the helicopter also died.