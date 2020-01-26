Former national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonRomney: ‘It’s very likely I’ll be in favor of witnesses’ in Trump impeachment trial George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump Democrats see Mulvaney as smoking gun witness at Trump trial MORE reportedly claims in his as yet unpublished memoir that President Trump Donald John TrumpKaine: Obama called Trump a ‘fascist’ during 2016 campaign Kaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Louise Linton, wife of Mnuchin, deletes Instagram post in support of Greta Thunberg MORE sought to tie hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine to his requests for the country’s leaders to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump MORE and his son Hunter Biden.

Multiple sources familiar with Bolton’s book told The New York Times that he writes that President Trump personally told him that $391 million in aid to Ukraine should be frozen until Ukrainian officials announced the investigations, including one into the Democratic National Committee.

The book, which does not have a publication date as of yet, has been submitted to the White House for review. White House officials did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill on the report.

The report comes as the Senate has debated for days over whether to allow witnesses in Trump’s ongoing impeachment trial beyond those who spoke to House investigators in past months.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerTrump legal team offers brisk opening defense of president Impeachment has been a dud for Democrats Trump insults Democrats, calls on followers to watch Fox News ahead of impeachment trial MORE (D-N.Y.), who has pressed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSchumer: Trump’s team made case for new witnesses ‘even stronger’ Trump, Democrats risk unintended consequences with impeachment arguments CNN’s Axelrod says impeachment didn’t come up until 80 minutes into focus group MORE (R-Ky.) to allow such witnesses to testify, reiterated his demand following news of Bolton’s allegations.

“John Bolton has the evidence,” he tweeted. “It’s up to four Senate Republicans to ensure that John Bolton, Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyDemocrats see Mulvaney as smoking gun witness at Trump trial Trump legal team offers brisk opening defense of president Trump legal team launches impeachment defense MORE, and the others with direct knowledge of President Trump’s actions testify in the Senate trial.”

Bolton left the White House last year, with the president and his former aide disagreeing publicly at the time over whether he had been fired or resigned. The claim in his upcoming book revealed Sunday directly contradicts statements from Trump and other administration officials who have denied that aid to Ukraine was ever tied to the president’s efforts to convince Ukraine’s president to open investigations.