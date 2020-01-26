According to President Donald Trump’s legal team, Democrats are concealing the testimony of a major witness the House questioned during its investigation into the Ukraine matter.

Alex Swoyer and S.A. Miller at the Washington Times reported that House Democrats are refusing to disclose the testimony of Michael Atkinson, the intelligence agency inspector general with firsthand knowledge of the origins of the whistleblower complaint that resulted in Trump’s impeachment.

‘It raises credibility issues’

At least one Republican who was present during Atkinson’s testimony says the reason why Democrats are not sharing the information is because it does not advance House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s impeachment case against the president.

“The reason it hasn’t been released is it’s not helpful to Adam Schiff. It is not helpful to the whistleblower,” Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) said. “It raises credibility issues about both of them.”

The Times also noted that the evidence may be “potentially exculpatory” for the president. However, members of the House Intelligence Committee who conducted the interview are not allowed to disclose the details of the discussion, as it could reveal potentially sensitive intelligence information.

Should be part of the Senate record

Republicans on the committee believe that Atkinson’s testimony should be part of the Senate trial record.

“It addresses the issue about contacts between Schiff, his staff and the whistleblower, and what the inspector general knows about that. So those are material facts that should be talked about, but Adam Schiff has prevented that,” Ratcliffe told The Washington Times.

Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst agrees with Ratcliffe and maintains that House Democrats should have submitted the transcript to the Senate for its impeachment trial.

“We should be allowed to take a look at that, but again they have stated numerous times in their brief they had overwhelming evidence — it would be so clear to everyone — and I haven’t seen that yet,” she said.