Retired basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with three other people, according to TMZ. His wife, Vanessa Bryant, is reported not to have been on board the aircraft.

TMZ
reports:

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning … TMZ Sports has confirmed.

Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out.

Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We’re told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation

The Los Angeles Times
reports:

The crash occurred shortly before 10 a.m. near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road, according to a watch commander for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash ignited a brush fire and made it difficult for firefighters and emergency personnel to get to the aircraft, he said.

A source close to ESPN confirmed the tragic news:

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is among five people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, a source confirmed to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The crash comes one day after Bryant was passed by Lakers forward LeBron James for third place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. As late as 10:39 p.m. ET on Saturday night, Bryant was active on social media, congratulating Bryant on Twitter during the Lakers 108-91 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The news is being confirmed by local California news stations, as well.

We will continue updating this story as new details emerge.

