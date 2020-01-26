

Kobe Bryant at his last game – photo credit TGP writer Cristina Laila

Basketball great Kobe Bryant died on Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

TMZ reported that everyone on board of the helicopter died.

Kobe Bryant, 41, ended his NBA career in 2016 and played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years — he often traveled by private helicopter.

Kobe’s wife Vanessa, who just gave birth to their fourth daughter, was not on board the helicopter.

Via TMZ:

Kobe Bryant died in a helicoper crash in Calabasas Sunday morning … TMZ Sports has confirmed. Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We’re told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Kobe has famously used a helicopter to travel for years — dating back to when he played for the Lakers. He was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper. KB is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

DEVELOPING…

