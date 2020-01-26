

Kobe Bryant with daughter Gianna

Basketball great Kobe Bryant died on Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

TMZ reported that everyone on board of the helicopter died, including Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

12:35 PM PT — Kobe’s daughter Gianna Maria Onore — aka GiGi — was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash … reps for Kobe tell TMZ Sports. She was 13. We’re told they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.

Kobe Bryant, 41, ended his NBA career in 2016 and played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years — he often traveled by private helicopter.

Kobe and Gianna are survived by his wife Vanessa and three daughters Natalia, Bianca and the newborn Capri.

Reports of all four of Kobe’s daughters dying in the helicopter crash are false.

President Trump tweeted about Kobe’s death on Sunday.

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

The post BREAKING UPDATE: Kobe Bryant’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna Also Died in Helicopter Crash appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.