Former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg during a Sunday town hall in Des Moines, IA, addressed his lack of support in the black community.

Fox News Channel anchor Chris Wallace asked Buttigieg, a Democratic presidential candidate, if the continued lack of support in the polls among black voters means it is possible black Americans have heard him and think there are better candidates who would better represent them than him.

Buttigieg first lamented only having eight months to introduce himself to the American public but admitted that while he has the support of black voters in his own community, he has “work to do” to get the support of black Americans around the rest of the country.

“First of all, I should note that the support that I have that is the strongest among African-American voters is in my own community — where people know me best,” Buttigieg advised. “And yes, we have work to do to make sure that that extends in particular into the South. But, when we, for example, the other day in South Carolina to black-owned business engaging in a conversation about economic empowerment, one of the biggest things I heard about was just the determination to make sure we get a candidate who can win. And I’m mindful that that’s one of the things you’ve got to show, not just tell.”

