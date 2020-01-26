A fresh diagnosis of the deadly coronavirus has been confirmed in Southern California, bringing to three the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. as the fast-moving virus continues its spread and the global death toll rose to 56.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notified Orange County health officials late Saturday a potential case of coronavirus tested positive.

PRESS RELEASE: The OC Health Care Agency’s Communicable Disease Control Division received confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this evening that an Orange County, California case has tested positive for the novel #coronavirus. https://t.co/bwnzaFzUEG — Health Care Agency (@ochealth) January 26, 2020

The patient has been described as a traveler from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the disease’s outbreak — and is in isolation in a hospital in “good condition,” according to the release.

The first two U.S. cases of the virus were a Washington state man in his 30s and later an Illinois woman in her 60s who had both traveled to Wuhan, currently reported to be in stable condition at area hospitals.

The previously unknown virus has caused global concern because of its similarity to the SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) pathogen, which killed hundreds across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

U.S. officials warn there are no vaccines for the coronavirus, which is thought to have begun in animals before being transferred to humans, and there is no specific treatment plan.

The U.S. Consulate at the epicenter of the outbreak in the central China city of Wuhan announced Sunday it will evacuate its personnel and some private citizens aboard a charter flight, as Breitbart News reported.

Editor’s Note: The photo on this story was taken in the arrivals area of Los Angeles International Airport, California. The individuals captured in this photo are not involved in this medical case; the picture choice is illustrative rather than literal.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

