(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) — China issued a blanket ban on the wildlife trade on Sunday, as the country struggles to contain a deadly virus thought to have jumped from animals to humans.

Health authorities have linked exotic animals sold at a seafood market in the central city of Wuhan to the new coronavirus, which has killed 80 people and infected more than 2,500 others within China, and spread around the world.

The ban goes into effect immediately and will continue until the end of the “national epidemic.”

Read the full story ›