Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) promised again on Sunday morning to call in Hunter Biden to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

During their discussion Lindsey once again promised to call in the Bidens to testify.

Lindsey is the no-show Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Lindsey Graham: When this trial is over, I don’t want to call Hunter Biden now, we will do oversight of the Bidens to give the Vice President (Biden) the scrutiny that the president has had regarding the Ukraine is yet to be had.

Via Sunday Morning Futures:

It really should be clear to everyone at this point that Senator Graham is a compulsive liar.

Graham has repeatedly promised to call in Deep State officials and corrupt politicians to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee which he chairs knowing he will never call them in.

Lindsey Graham is a compulsive liar.

