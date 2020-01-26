Former national security adviser John Bolton came under fire on Sunday over a report that was published in The New York Times that claimed that Bolton said in his upcoming book that President Donald Trump directly tied financial assistance to Ukraine with Ukraine announcing an investigation into Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“President Trump told his national security adviser in August that he wanted to continue freezing $391 million in security assistance to Ukraine until officials there helped with investigations into Democrats including the Bidens, according to an unpublished manuscript by the former adviser, John R. Bolton,” The New York Times reported. “In recent days, some White House officials have described Mr. Bolton as a disgruntled former employee, and have said he took notes that he should have left behind when he departed the administration.”

The Times added that one of the reasons that Bolton now wants to testify is that he is afraid that “he will be accused of holding back to increase his book sales.”

Immediately following the publication of The Times’ report, Democrats and the media began to call on Republicans in the Senate to allow new witnesses to be brought into Trump’s impeachment trial.

Shortly after The Times’ report was published, CNN media reporter Brian Stelter reported that a page for Bolton’s book just went live on Amazon for people to pre-order.

Fox News political analyst Brit Hume wrote: “This came along right about on schedule.”

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway wrote: “This is obviously book promo coordinated with compliant media, yes. But an additional word of skepticism: these *particular* folks have a pattern of overpromising and underachieving with their ‘bombshell’ anti-Trump book roll outs.”

Political commentator Stephen Miller wrote that “launching a book on Amazon with the assistance of the NYT as you’re being pressured to testify is going to be hilariously exploited by the WH team.”

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis wrote: “Just like James Comey, John Bolton is trying to get rich off of a lie- and leak-fueled campaign to overturn the 2016 election results. I suspect it will work out as well as all of Bolton’s other wars.”

Davis added, “John Bolton is running the exact same revenge playbook against Trump that James Comey used. He’s even using the same agent and leaking to the same reporters. All because he’s mad Trump fired him for leaking and trying to start new wars. It’s so boring and predictable.”

Liberal political commentator Dave Rubin responded by writing, “I’m a simple man so maybe I’m not understanding. It seems Bolton is agreeing that Trump wanted to investigate corruption in Ukraine otherwise we’d withhold aid. So are we supposed to give aid to corrupt countries now? Is that now a good thing?”

Political commentator Buck Sexton wrote: “Given the obvious timing of this, wondering if they will let Michael Avenatti out of prison to help Julie Swetnick claim she was on the phone call with Trump too, so the media can breathlessly print her insane and fact free allegations in a last desperate act to rig the trial.”

National security reporter Jordan Schachtel wrote: “Team John Bolton is attempting to convince you, the potential buyer of his memoir, that he had nothing to do w/ leaks to the press. & oh by the way it was just a shocking coincidence his book’s Amazon pg went live simultaneously. TBH it doesn’t seem like he respects you at all.”

