House impeachment manager Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) made a stunning admission Sunday, implying that Democrats want President Donald Trump’s impeachment to impact the 2020 election.

During an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper asked Lofgren why she instructed senators last week to not “surrender to the president’s stonewalling” when House Democrats did not pursue subpoenas and force additional witnesses to testify.

“You didn’t pursue it in court. You ultimately withdrew the cases and went to the Senate,” Tapper noted. “Didn’t you surrender to the president’s stonewalling, in that sense?”

Lofgren responded, “Well, in that — I guess, in that sense, we did, because, if we had waited for three or four years, the election would be over. The issue would be almost moot.”

Despite the House waiting to take impeachment action against Richard Nixon until after the 1972 election, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, also one of the Democratic impeachment managers, said last week that “the president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.”

The admissions align with what White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told senators on Saturday in the opening statements of the president’s defense.

“For all their talk about election interference, they’re here to perpetrate the most massive interference in an election in American history,” Cipollone charged.