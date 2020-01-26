Democrat impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) appeared to admit on Sunday that Democrats’ partisan articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump were about the upcoming 2020 presidential election.

“Congresswoman, you told senators this week ‘Don’t surrender to the president’s stonewalling,’” CNN’s Jake Tapper said to Lofgren. “But what do you say to those who say, that’s what exactly what the House Democrats did by not going to court to try to force subpoenas and force witnesses?”

“We did go to court, as you know,” Lofgren responded.

“But you didn’t pursue it in court,” Tapper responded. “You ultimately withdrew the cases and went to the Senate.”

“We realized we had the evidence we were going to get and that it was sufficient to prove our case,” Lofgren responded.

“But didn’t you surrender to the president’s stonewalling, in that sense?” Tapper asked.

“Well, in that — I guess, in that sense, we did, because, if we had waited for three or four years, the election would be over,” Lofgren said. “The issue would be almost moot.”

Lofgren is far from the first Democrat to admit that impeachment is about stopping Trump from being re-elected in November.

Last week, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who is also one of the Democrats’ impeachment managers, essentially said the same thing when he said that Trump’s alleged misconduct could not be decided at the ballot box.

“The House did not take this extraordinary step lightly,” Schiff said. “As we will discuss, impeachment exists for cases in which the conduct of the president rises beyond mere policies, disputes to be decided otherwise, and without urgency at the ballot box.”

“Instead, we are here today to consider a much more grave matter and that is an attempt to use the powers of the presidency to cheat in an election,” Schiff continued. “For precisely this reason, the president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.”

In May, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said, “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected.”

Also in May, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi )D-CA) said, “We have to make sure — this will sound political but we have to make sure that the Constitution wins the next presidential election. We can’t be worrying about well, how long is this going to take? Well, that will take as long as it does. And we will press the case so that in the court of public opinion. People will know what is — is right. But we cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump if we are going to be faithful to our democracy and to the Constitution of the United States.”

In November, socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, “At the end of the day, we have to be able to come together as a caucus and if it is this Ukrainian allegation that is what brings the caucus together, um, then I think we have to run with however we unify the House. We also need to move quite quickly because we’re talking about the potential compromise of the 2020 elections. And so this is not just about something that has occurred; this is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”