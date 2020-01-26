Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) on Sunday floated subpoenaing former national security adviser John BoltonJohn BoltonRomney: ‘It’s very likely I’ll be in favor of witnesses’ in Trump impeachment trial George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump Democrats see Mulvaney as smoking gun witness at Trump trial MORE‘s forthcoming memoir if the former official isn’t called to testify himself.

“The Senate needs to hear from Bolton. The American people deserve to hear from Bolton. If we can’t get Bolton let’s get a subpoena for the book!” Jones tweeted.

The Senate needs to hear from Bolton. The American people deserve to hear from Bolton. If we can’t get Bolton let’s get a subpoena for the book!#subpoenathebook#ImpartialJustice https://t.co/vDCVMORMtI — Doug Jones (@DougJones) January 27, 2020

Jones hasn’t said if he will vote to convict or acquit Trump at the end of the trial, but has thrown his support behind the call for more witnesses and documents.

His suggestion comes after The New York Times, citing sources familiar with Boltons writing, reported that Bolton claims in his book that Trump sought to tie up $391 million in aid to Ukraine to his requests for the country’s leaders to help with investigations into Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump MORE and his son Hunter Biden.

The report comes as the Senate is expected to vote this week on whether or not to allow calling new witnesses or documents.

Democrats immediately seized on the Times report to double down on their demand that Bolton testify.

“Senators should insist that Mr. Bolton be called as a witness, and provide his notes and other relevant documents. The Senate trial must seek the full truth and Mr. Bolton has vital information to provide,” the House managers said in a statement.

Democrats need four Republicans to vote with them to allow for additional witnesses.