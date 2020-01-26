Republican senators and Democratic House impeachment managers doubled down Sunday on their positions on calling witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial of President TrumpDonald John TrumpKaine: Obama called Trump a ‘fascist’ during 2016 campaign Kaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Louise Linton, wife of Mnuchin, deletes Instagram post in support of Greta Thunberg MORE, with Republicans dismissing it as a stalling tactic while Democrats insist the Senate – and the public – are entitled to additional information.

Sen. Tom Cotton Thomas (Tom) Bryant CottonSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial Schiff closes Dems’ impeachment arguments with emotional appeal to remove Trump Commerce Department withdraws Huawei rule after Pentagon pushback: reports MORE (R-Ark.) said he was unsure of whether the Senate would vote to call witnesses but dismissed the idea, on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“I’m not going to vote to approve witnesses because the House Democrats have had lots of witnesses … we listened to [House Intelligence Committee Chair] Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial Trump defense team signals focus on Schiff Schiff pushes back: Defense team knows Trump is guilty MORE drone on for three days and the president’s lawyers, in just two hours demolished the case they had made,” he said.

“They’re not upset that they haven’t had witnesses, they’re upset that their witnesses haven’t said what they want them to say,” he added.

Sen. James Lankford James Paul LankfordSchiff sparks blowback with head on a ‘pike’ line Schiff closes Dems’ impeachment arguments with emotional appeal to remove Trump Senate Republicans confident they’ll win fight on witnesses MORE (R-Okla.), meanwhile, decried the call for witnesses as an attempt to prolong the trial as the chamber’s GOP majority seeks a speedy resolution.

“They wanted to move as fast as possible, and now they want to slow down the trial as much as possible in the Senate,” Lankford said on ABC’s “This Week.” “That’s just a very odd political strategy for them more than a fact-finding strategy.”

The vote on whether to call witnesses, which will likely take place this week, has become a central question in the impeachment trial. Democrats tried to include a requirement to vote on individual witnesses and documents in the organizing resolution that set the rules for the trial but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSchumer: Trump’s team made case for new witnesses ‘even stronger’ Trump, Democrats risk unintended consequences with impeachment arguments CNN’s Axelrod says impeachment didn’t come up until 80 minutes into focus group MORE (R-Ky.) had the votes to shoot down the amendments and punt the question of witnesses to after both sides deliver opening statements.

Democrats want to hear from former national security adviser John Bolton John BoltonRomney: ‘It’s very likely I’ll be in favor of witnesses’ in Trump impeachment trial George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump Democrats see Mulvaney as smoking gun witness at Trump trial MORE and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyDemocrats see Mulvaney as smoking gun witness at Trump trial Trump legal team offers brisk opening defense of president Trump legal team launches impeachment defense MORE. Last week they dismissed an idea floated by Republicans of “witness reciprocity,” which would allow Republicans to call a witness they want to hear from, such as former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sanders faces lingering questions about appeal to women voters George Conway: Witness missing from impeachment trial is Trump MORE‘s son Hunter Biden, in exchange for each Democratic witness called.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDes Moines Register endorses Elizabeth Warren as Democratic presidential nominee Sunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial Moore defends Sanders’s reputation: ‘We don’t want the fake, and the phony and the fraudulent’ MORE quoted the musical “Hamilton” in explaining her request for witnesses, saying “I want to hear from the men – to quote the founding fathers musical – to hear from the men in the room where it happened … that is people like Mr. Bolton and Mick Mulvaney.”

Democrats say Bolton and Mulvaney have first-hand knowledge of Trump’s dealings with Ukraine while Hunter Biden’s testimony is irrelevant because he doesn’t. Trump allies contend that information from Hunter Biden could unravel the beginnings of the investigation.

The House’s impeachment managers also defended how the trial had been conducted thus far, with Rep. Zoe Lofgren Zoe Ellen LofgrenSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial GOP warns of ‘drawn out’ executive privilege battle over Bolton testimony Female impeachment managers say American public know a ‘rigged’ trial when they see one MORE (D-Calif.) calling on Trump to “get a grip” after a Sunday morning tweet in which Trump said another House manager, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) “has not paid the price, yet, for what he has done to our Country.”

“The president has a tendency to say things that seem threatening to people,” Lofgren said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Lofgren also called on senators to vote for witnesses as a “favor” to the country, saying “I think the country wants a complete picture, the senators have an opportunity to do it … I think they would be doing themselves a favor, as well as the country a favor.”

Schiff also responded to Trump’s tweet, saying it was “intended as a threat.”

“It is going to be very difficult for some of these senators to stand up to this president. It really is. There’s just no question about it,” Schiff said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “I want to acknowledge that, and I don’t want to acknowledge it in a way that is offensive to them, but I do want to speak candidly about it.”

Schiff also called on Chief Justice John Roberts to rule on the relevance of testimony from Hunter Biden if he is called to testify.

“We have a very capable justice sitting right behind me who can make decisions about the materiality of witnesses,” he said. “We trust the Supreme Court chief justice to make those decisions.”