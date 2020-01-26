Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that he felt the House managers’ case fell short of the standard needed to convict President Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial.

Dershowitz said, “Even if the factual allegations are true – which are highly disputed and which the defense team will show contrary evidence — but even if true, they did not allege impeachable offenses. So there can’t be a constitutionally authorized impeachment.”

He added, “The conduct has to be criminal in nature. It can’t be abuse of power. It can’t be obstruction of Congress. Those are precisely the arguments that the framers rejected.”

