Keeping it classy, as always, unhinged leftists have taken to Twitter to vent their anger and hatred. This time, they talk about how they wish it were Trump in the fatal helicopter crash instead of Kobe.

https://twitter.com/theprincetyy/status/1221524394662514693

YALL BITCHES CAN SUCK MY STRAP!!!!!! I SAID WHAT THE FUCK I SAID BITCH .! Y’all can die — Kueen.Tye 🤴🏽 (@tyebabbie) January 26, 2020

Mann I can’t believe I had to be kobe😪 why couldn’t of it just not been trump😪😪, rip goat #Kobe #KobeByrant — lilzio🥊 🪐 🥱 🥵 (@lilzio3) January 27, 2020

Why Kobe 😪 why couldn’t it be Donald trump! 💔 RIP to the king 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/K3UQjzYm47 — Isela🌻 (@LameAss_Rosa) January 26, 2020

It should’ve been YOU not Kobe. You nut sack faced bitch 🖕🏿 https://t.co/K6qgbZGJB3 — ✈ Mel Vega 👑 (@Gmel_Genuine) January 26, 2020

Man why Kobe 🤦🏿‍♂️. God should’ve took Trump ass instead. — ✈ Mel Vega 👑 (@Gmel_Genuine) January 26, 2020

Trump tweeted as soon as the Kobe news broke. He’s a waste of a fuck. His mom should’ve swallowed JUST LIKE YOU 🖕🏿 https://t.co/WWrKfF0EeD — ✈ Mel Vega 👑 (@Gmel_Genuine) January 26, 2020

Why couldn’t today have read “Mitch Mconnell dies in helicopter crash” Or, “Trump chokes to death on a Filet-O-fish”?… Why #Kobe? pic.twitter.com/pwhnxjCKGq — “Dante” (@donttrolldante) January 26, 2020

I never understand why awesome young people like Kobe Bryant die so young while dicks like #Trump is still breathing… — ❤Just Robin❤ (@RgSoletzky) January 26, 2020

Why Kobe? Why couldn’t it be Trump? Why?? 😥😥😥 — Blah Blah Blah (@momardrame) January 26, 2020

Take donald trump. Why you had to take Kobe… not the Mamba #ripkobe pic.twitter.com/xYF6XRjmGp — WELVEN (@YogiBearrr_) January 26, 2020

byeee kobe bryant is dead but trump is alive like the simulation really broken pic.twitter.com/Hve2zdQUOW — · . . ✹ * * ✦. . · . .✷⊹·*˚ (@AZULSAINT) January 26, 2020

God take Donald Trump just give us back Kobe — Cameron Lucas (@killa_Cam27) January 26, 2020

Word is that trump owns 2 of these types of helicopters. Why couldn’t it have been his instead of Kobe’s? — Renato (@renatomdc1981) January 27, 2020

These people couldn’t wait to complain about Trump tweeting about Kobe:

You don’t send “warm” condolences – it’s sincere or deepest. You send “warm greetings”, but a sociopath wouldn’t know social cues and you sure as hell don’t. — CindyInCA. (@LoveMyCymba) January 26, 2020

“Warm?”

Sounds like the rest was copiedhttps://t.co/pPxhMeSxHe — Paulette Feeney (@PauletteParis1) January 26, 2020

Ah get stuffed, you hate anyone that’s not orange or white — LondonBornAndBred (@judgeyourself99) January 26, 2020

Look someone who has compassion and empathy wrote this for Trump – there is ZERO chance Trump wrote this!! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) January 27, 2020

All trump does is hate. He hates and grabs for attention. Like Kobe said, trump cant make America great. — kolin Komita (@KAlexander8261) January 27, 2020

When I read trumps tweet about Kobe, knew immediately that English deficient, moronic narcissistic brilliant fascist did not write that tweet! — 🦎 Bushwacked (@lkproudliberal) January 27, 2020

Donald Trump just shamefully ripped off President Obama’s tweet about Kobe Bryant https://t.co/ea3eeWpkii — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) January 27, 2020

At least someone has some common sense:

This is why I continue to support this President. One day historians will look back on these days and see the assassination of this Presidents character as a travesty of our time. President Trump continues to lead with HONOR! Something few know anything about. — Leo Dunson (@leodunson) January 27, 2020

