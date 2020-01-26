http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/J6r-0QW_RPE/

Fans, reporters, and fellow sportsmen mourned the shocking death of L.A. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, who were killed in a helicopter crash early on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the aircraft crashed near Calabasas, California, and all aboard — perhaps up to five others — were killed.

Bryant has an amazing basketball legacy, but even with his excellence, number 24 was a gracious star. He even congratulated LeBron James who just the other day beat his record career score tally.

This gracious congratulatory message to #KingJames would be Bryant’s last tweet made only hours before that last, fateful helicopter ride.

The 41-year-old NBA legend is survived by his wife of 18 years, Vanessa, and three daughters, Natalia, Bianca, and Capri, the latter of whom is only a few months old. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the crash.

