Public approval of the economy is higher than it has been since January 2001, the latest Fox News poll revealed.

The poll found 55% of registered voters rate President Donald Trump’s economy as “excellent” or “good,” which is the highest percentage in the poll since 59% felt the same in 2001, Fox News reported.

The contrast to the Obama administration is alarming, too. Just 3% rated the economy as “excellent” in former President Barack Obama’s final month (December 2016), while the Trump administration hit a new high on that marker at 20%, which is up from 14% last October, according to the report.

And, Fox News’ poll revealed, the credit overwhelmingly goes to Trump and Republicans (42%) compared to Obama and Democrats (just 9%).

There remains a high level of partisanship, however, as 85% of Republicans have a positive view of the economy (and the country’s direction 75%), while 82% of Democrats have a negative view of the country’s direction and 68% rate the economy fair or poor.

That leads to a lukewarm overall approval rating for Trump – just 45%, with 54% disapproving, according to the poll.

Democratic pollster Beacon Research and Republican pollster Shaw & Company combined to interview 1,005 registered voters nationwide and the poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.