Fox News Channel’s Steve Hilton on Sunday called on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to apologize to NRP host Mary Louise Kelly for cursing at her last week following an interview.

Hilton said he is a big fan of the secretary of state and appreciates his tough stand on many issues, but berated Pompeo for the outburst and for “putting out a ridiculous statement whining about what questions he agrees to answer.”

Hilton said that “Mary Louise Kelly is one of the very few hosts (on NPR) who actually seems fair and is not totally biased against President (Donald) Trump.”

Hilton added, “For goodness sake, Mr. Secretary, don’t be such a baby. You should be able to handle tough questions by now and don’t be such a bully. Foul-mouth ranting at a reporter doing her job is an embarrassment to you and the administration. You should apologize and people will think much more of you if you do.”