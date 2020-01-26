Republican Sen. James LankfordJames Paul LankfordSchiff sparks blowback with head on a ‘pike’ line Schiff closes Dems’ impeachment arguments with emotional appeal to remove Trump Senate Republicans confident they’ll win fight on witnesses MORE (Okla.) defended President Trump Donald John TrumpKaine: Obama called Trump a ‘fascist’ during 2016 campaign Kaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Louise Linton, wife of Mnuchin, deletes Instagram post in support of Greta Thunberg MORE Sunday amid newly released audio of a conversation between Trump and Lev Parnas that raises questions about whether Trump lied about not knowing the indicted businessman.

Lankford said the audio of the meeting of Trump and Parnas, a Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiDemocrats see Mulvaney as smoking gun witness at Trump trial Pompeo lashes out at ‘shameful’ NPR reporter Trump legal team launches impeachment defense MORE associate, doesn’t show that Trump was lying when he said he did not know the Ukrainian businessman.

“It’s a dinner, 90 minutes of a dinner, hard to be able to say to the president who meets 1,000 people a day, ‘OK, do you know this person who was at a dinner with you a year and a half ago?” Lankford said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

CNN host Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperSteyer says ‘grassroots organizing’ in Nevada, South Carolina got him on debate stage Pentagon chief says he ‘didn’t see’ intelligence suggesting Iran planned to attack four US embassies Ex-White House press, military officials call on Grisham to restart regular briefings MORE pressed Lankford, saying that the newly released audio shows Trump did not tell the truth.

Lankford responded by suggesting that it is reasonable for him to not recall meeting someone he had at least one lengthy conversation with.

“You meet a lot of people, I meet a lot of people, certainly the president meets a lot of people,” Lankford said.

The recording from the 2018 meeting reportedly included discussions of dismissing then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchWashington Post: Pompeo ‘gaslighting’ NPR reporter Pompeo lashes out at ‘shameful’ NPR reporter Parnas says he has turned over tape of Trump calling for diplomat’s firing MORE.

Parnas is indicted on campaign finance charges.

He provided information regarding communications about the pressure campaign in Ukraine to the House earlier this month. Trump has repeatedly denied knowing Parnas.