Sen. Mike BraunMichael BraunSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for week two of impeachment trial Jeffries, Nadler showcase different NY styles in Trump trial Schiff sparks blowback with head on a ‘pike’ line MORE (R-Ind.) said Sunday he believes that impeachment will push President Trump Donald John TrumpKaine: Obama called Trump a ‘fascist’ during 2016 campaign Kaine: GOP senators should ‘at least’ treat Trump trial with seriousness of traffic court Louise Linton, wife of Mnuchin, deletes Instagram post in support of Greta Thunberg MORE to change his future behavior even if he is acquitted in the Senate.

“This ought to be instructive for anyone here, that if you’re pushing the envelope or doing things that may not feel right, let alone be right, you better be careful, because we’re in that kind of atmosphere right now,” Braun said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Host Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddGOP senator ‘open’ to impeachment witnesses ‘within the scope’ of articles Sunday shows – All eyes on Senate impeachment trial GOP senator, Chuck Todd spar over whether Lev Parnas should testify in Senate impeachment trial MORE questioned Braun’s line of thinking, and said Trump would take an acquittal and “think, ‘I can keep doing this.'”

“No, I don’t think that, hopefully it will be instructive,” Braun said.

WATCH: Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) says the impeachment trial “ought to be instructive” to President Trump’s behavior in the future. #MTP #IfItsSunday @SenatorBraun: President Trump “was taken to the carpet” pic.twitter.com/NCxGXsiCcj — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 26, 2020

“You think he has regret for what he did?” Todd asked.

“I think he’ll be instructed by what has occurred here,” Braun responded.

“And certainly any individual would want to avoid whatever might want to be modified to go through this again, because the threat is already been out there that we may find something else to impeach on, which I think is mistake because I think we need to get back to what most Americans are interested in which is the agenda,” he added.

Braun has said that Trump’s actions were not appropriate but he does not think it rises to the level of impeachment.