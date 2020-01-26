https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/hate-hoax-anti-gun-trauma-surgeon-posts-photo-of-death-threat-left-on-his-windshield-but-his-car-was-parked-in-his-garage/

It has been a year since the Jussie Smollett hate hoax so it’s time for the left to cook up a new scandal.

Joseph Sakran, an anti-gun trauma surgeon posted two photos to his Twitter account claiming a note with a hand pointing a gun and the words “The End is Near” was left on the windshield of his car.

Sakran said he discovered the death threat as he was leaving for work…but observant Twitter users pointed out that the reflection on the windshield shows that his car was parked in his garage when he discovered the note.

“Debated whether to share this, & after a lot of thought here it is,” Sakran said.

“Last week I’m leaving my home for work & I find this paper under my windshield. One does not have to see the rest of the sentence that was covered to understand the intent of this message, a Death Threat.”

After catching people’s attention, Sakran went on a Twitter rant about how he is currently working on Capitol Hill with radical anti-gun groups.

Sakran said the death threat he left on his car is “disturbing.”

Joseph Sakran was flooded with people calling out his hate hoax.

One Twitter user pointed out the wrinkles on the paper note said it all.

The note sitting on the windshield had several wrinkles in the paper, however the wrinkles were gone AFTER Joseph Sakran took it off the windshield and brought it into his home to take a picture.

What really happened is Sakran printed up this threat in his home which is why the photo of him holding the note had one crease, but no wrinkles on it — he then placed the note on his car, causing the wrinkles in the paper.

There is also no mark left on the white paper from the windshield wiper.

Andy Ngo asked Joseph Sakran if he called the police and if the perp broke into his garage.

Another reporter pointed out that color printers leave an “MIC” or “Machine Identification Code” which is a microscopic, traceable watermark which enables the devices a page was printed on to be tracked.

This reporter reached out to Joseph Sakran and asked for comment. If one is provided, this post will be updated.

