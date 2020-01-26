It has been a year since the Jussie Smollett hate hoax so it’s time for the left to cook up a new scandal.

Joseph Sakran, an anti-gun trauma surgeon posted two photos to his Twitter account claiming a note with a hand pointing a gun and the words “The End is Near” was left on the windshield of his car.

Sakran said he discovered the death threat as he was leaving for work…but observant Twitter users pointed out that the reflection on the windshield shows that his car was parked in his garage when he discovered the note.

“Debated whether to share this, & after a lot of thought here it is,” Sakran said.

“Last week I’m leaving my home for work & I find this paper under my windshield. One does not have to see the rest of the sentence that was covered to understand the intent of this message, a Death Threat.”

Debated whether to share this, & after a lot of thought here it is: Last week I’m leaving my home for work & I find this paper under my windshield. One does not have to see the rest of the sentence that was covered to understand the intent of this message, a Death Threat.

(1/x) pic.twitter.com/mQ8VjdMNKx — Joseph Sakran (@JosephSakran) January 25, 2020

After catching people’s attention, Sakran went on a Twitter rant about how he is currently working on Capitol Hill with radical anti-gun groups.

Sakran said the death threat he left on his car is “disturbing.”

Having this death threat on my car is so disturbing for many reasons but most importantly because my family and loved ones have been through so much during my near fatal injury that it’s hard to imagine putting them through anything else.

(6/x) — Joseph Sakran (@JosephSakran) January 25, 2020

Joseph Sakran was flooded with people calling out his hate hoax.

One Twitter user pointed out the wrinkles on the paper note said it all.

The note sitting on the windshield had several wrinkles in the paper, however the wrinkles were gone AFTER Joseph Sakran took it off the windshield and brought it into his home to take a picture.

What really happened is Sakran printed up this threat in his home which is why the photo of him holding the note had one crease, but no wrinkles on it — he then placed the note on his car, causing the wrinkles in the paper.

There is also no mark left on the white paper from the windshield wiper.

How do I know?? Because the wrinkles in the paper. The photo on the right has no wrinkles whereas the photo on the left, does, once the paper was placed under the wiper blade. pic.twitter.com/k0SRpDLqnC — Jess Turner 🇺🇸 (@JessTurnr) January 26, 2020

Andy Ngo asked Joseph Sakran if he called the police and if the perp broke into his garage.

Thank you for sharing this. Have you reported it to the police? How was the freshly-printed note pinned to your vehicle’s windshield while it was parked inside a house garage? https://t.co/a8e2dQVIbG — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 26, 2020

Another reporter pointed out that color printers leave an “MIC” or “Machine Identification Code” which is a microscopic, traceable watermark which enables the devices a page was printed on to be tracked.

Colour printers leave an MIC — a microscopic, traceable watermark which enables the devices a page was printed on to be tracked. Did you report this to the police? Also: How did they get into your garage? https://t.co/BYAopWJ38Y pic.twitter.com/naHQQs6jDa — Anna Slatz | အန်နာ (@YesThatAnna) January 26, 2020

This reporter reached out to Joseph Sakran and asked for comment. If one is provided, this post will be updated.

Did the perp break into your garage? Did you call the police? I’m a reporter and I’m looking for comment on my story on your hate hoax. — Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) January 26, 2020

