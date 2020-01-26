Of course she did.

Nancy Pelosi shaped her expensive and exclusive impeachment pens to look like golden bullets.

Those ceremonial Impeachment signing pens which Nancy passed out to her co-conspirators were not merely expensive taxpayer funded souvenirs (5K in total).

They were part of her “Trump will be out, one way or another” threat.

Closeup inspection of those pens…the front third is shaped, colored, and dimensioned identically to a .223 / 5.56X45 round.

Could you imagine if the parties were reversed?

Pelosi should be censured for this dangerous stunt.

