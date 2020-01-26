MSNBC anchor Alison Morris responded to a viral video on Sunday, trying to explain a vocal flub during a report on the death of former NBA star Kobe Bryant that many on social media took to be the N-word.
Not long after the news of Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash broke, Morris told MSNBC viewers that Bryant was “perfectly cast” on the Los Angeles Lakers, except she stumbled over the name of the team. Many believe Morris uttered the N-word but she said that is simply not the case.
“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers,’” Morris tweeted later on Sunday. “Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused.”
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said nine people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., that killed the former Lakers star and eight others. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was reportedly one of the people on board.
During his 20-year career with the Lakers, Bryant won five NBA championships. Two years ago, he shared an Oscar with animator Glen Keane for the animated short “Dear Basketball.”
An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
Hollywood’s Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)
David Stern,
The former longtime commissioner of the NBA died Jan. 1 following a brain hemorrhage, according to a statement from current NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. He was 77.
Andrew Burkle
Andrew Burkle, an aspiring film producer and the son of billionaire Ron Burkle, died Jan. 6 in his Beverly Hills home, according to People Magazine. He was 27.
Silvio Horta
Silvio Horta, creator of ABC comedy series “Ugly Betty,” was found dead in a Miami motel room Jan. 7. He was 45.
Neil Peart
The drummer and lyricist for the ’70s and ’80s Canadian progressive rock band Rush died on Jan. 7, according to the band’s Twitter account. He was 67.
Harry Hains
Harry Hains, an actor and producer who had appeared on “American Horror Story: Hotel,” “The OA,” “Sneaky Pete” and “The Surface,” died on Jan. 7. He was 27.
Buck Henry
The actor-screenwriter-director who co-created “Get Smart,” co-wrote “The Graduate” and co-directed the hit 1978 Warren Beatty film “Heaven Can Wait” died on Jan. 8 in Los Angeles. He was 89.
Edd Byrnes
The actor, who played Vince Fontaine in “Grease” and also starred on the series “77 Sunset Strip” as the teen idol “Kookie,” died on Jan. 8. He was 87.
Ivan Passer
Ivan Passer, a pioneering filmmaker in the Czech New Wave, a frequent collaborator with the late Milos Forman and the director of the 1981 film “Cutter’s Way,” died on Jan. 9. He was 86.
Stan Kirch
Stan Kirsch, one of the stars of the syndicated ’90s fantasy drama “Highlander: The Series,” died on Jan. 11. He was 51.
Rocky Johnson
Rocky Johnson, a member of the WWE Hall of Fame and the father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died on Jan. 15 at the age of 75.
Terry Jones
Terry Jones, a beloved member of the Monty Python comedy troupe who directed many of its classic films, died Jan. 21. He was 77.
Tyler Gwozdz
Former “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Gwozdz, who appeared on the 2019 season of the reality series, died Jan. 22 of a suspected drug overdose at age 29.
Kobe Bryant
Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on that killed four others. He was 41
A look at the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year
