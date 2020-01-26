Ahead of the Iowa caucuses next week, The Des Moines Register endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, saying she would “treat truth as something that matters.”

Yes, they suggested that Elizabeth Warren, who lied about being a Native American, lied when she promised to serve her full Senate term if reelected in 2018, lied when she said her children attended public schools, lied when she said her father worked as a janitor, lied when she said she was fired for being “visibly pregnant,” has a knack for being honest.

Warren has a difficult relationship with the truth (to put it mildly). She keeps getting caught stretching the truth, but the Register, along with the New York Times, think she’s the best candidate in the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Before Warren entered the presidential race, she decided to get a DNA test to prove her longtime claim that she has Native American heritage. The test results were a disaster, showing she may have had an Indian ancestor — six to 10 generations ago. That means she’s anywhere from 1/64 to 1/1,024 Native American. She claimed, when confronted, that she was simply repeating what her parents told her about her family’s heritage but could not provide concrete proof of her claims and is not a registered member of any tribe.

Warren benefited greatly from her longtime claim. She listed herself as Native American in the Association of American Law School Directory, and according to The Boston Globe, she “had her ethnicity changed from white to Native American at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, where she taught from 1987 to 1995, and at Harvard University Law School, where she was a tenured faculty member starting in 1995.”

Some critics say she got her job at Harvard by claiming to be a minority. “Harvard Law School in the 1990s touted Warren, then a professor in Cambridge, as being Native American,’” CNN reported in November 2018. “They singled her out, Warren later acknowledged, because she had listed herself as a minority in an Association of American Law Schools directory.”

Warren’s been caught in other lies as well. Last October, during a town hall in Nevada, she told the crowd she lost her teaching job in the early 1970s because she was “visibly pregnant.” “By the end of the first year, I was visibly pregnant, and the principal did what principals did in those days — wish me luck and hire someone else for the job,” she told a crowd in Carson City.

But a YouTube clip posted in January 2008 shows Warren giving a completely different reason for why she left that school — that she was merely a temporary hire and, at the end of her term, decided that she would not pursue qualifications required to hold the teaching job permanently.

Jeryl Bier, who pointed out her conflicting comments in a post on The Script, noted that the interview was conducted in 2007 at the University of California, Berkeley as part of a series called “Conversations with History.”

“My first year post-graduation, I worked — it was in a public school system but I worked with the children with disabilities. And I did that for a year, and then that summer I actually didn’t have the education courses, so I was on an ‘emergency certificate,’” Warren told interviewer Harry Kreisler.

Warren was also outed lying about sending her children to public school. In November, she told a school-choice activist in Atlanta that her children didn’t go to private schools, but the next day her campaign told a different story — that her son transferred to a private school after facing difficulty in a public institution.

That admission came after a yearbook, obtained by The Washington Free Beacon, showed that during the 1986-1987 school year, Ms. Warren’s son Alex attended Kirby Hall, which currently charges nearly $18,000 per year for tuition.

On the campaign trail last week in Iowa, Warren was asked by CBS News reporter Zak Hudak: “Is it disqualifying for a presidential candidate to lie to the American public about anything?”

“Uh, I would think that it, you know, how could the American people want someone who lies to them?” Warren stammered. “Um, I think that, that we just do our best out there every day, and I hope that’s what happens with everyone.”