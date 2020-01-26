

President Donald Trump sat down with Maria Bartiromo this week during his travel to Davos, Switzerland.

Bartiromo ran the interview on Sunday Morning Futures this weekend.

During their conversation President Trump accused Obama of illegal spying on his campaign.

Maria Bartiromo: Attorney General Barr is looking at officials not in the Horowitz report. He’s looking at Brenann. He’s looking at other Obama officials. How far up the line do you think that it went? President Donald Trump: I think it went right to the top. And I think what they did was they spied on my election. What they did was so illegal like in history there’s never been anything like it. They tried to defeat me before I got elected. And then the insurance policy kicked in. Remember the famous insurance policy? If he wins we’ll go get him here. And that happened. There has never been a thing like this. If this were reversed and this were Obama, President Obama that this happened to. People would be in jail right now for 50 year terms.

Via Sunday Morning Futures.

