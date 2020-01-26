Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden claimed that children of illegal aliens are “more American than most Americans.”

“In many cases, [DACA recipients] are more American than most Americans are because they have done well in school,” said Biden to a group of Iowa voters. “They believe the basic principles that we all share. These kids would come. They’ve done well.”

Biden continued, “I think they should be in fact put on a path to citizenship.”

