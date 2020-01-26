http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/lWrINR9zxiw/

“Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time,” says a tweet issued Saturday from Joe Biden’s campaign.

The declaration comes as Biden strives to keep ahead of Bernie Sanders, who has a long history of supporting legal rights and status for people who say they are transgender.

The text implies Biden, if elected president, would fully enforce the transgender ideology on 325 million Americans, whether in sports, the military, K-12 schools, and healthcare.

The ideology says people have the government-enforced right to be treated as male or female according to their sense of “gender identity.”

But Biden’s tweet also threatens to create a new fissure in the Democrats’ ranks between the influential pro-transgender movement and the small but growing movement of “gender critical” feminists.

The gender-critical feminists argue women’s rights can exist only if  the government’s recognizes women’s sex, biology, and physiology, regardless of any person’s sense of male or female  “gender.”

Many other political priorities have been labeled as “the civil rights issue of our time,” including education, transportation, and pro-life policies.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...