The Des Moines Register announced its 2020 Democratic Party primary endorsement on Saturday and the honor went to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“Who would make the best president at this point in the country’s history?” the newspaper asked. “At a time when the economic deck has become so stacked against working Americans that the gap between rich and poor is the highest in more than 50 years? At a time when a generation of war has stressed military families and sapped the treasury?”

The newspaper responded, “The Des Moines Register editorial board endorses Elizabeth Warren in the 2020 Iowa Democratic caucuses as the best leader for these times.”

The Register went on to assure readers that Warren—who has pledged to dismantle the private insurance industry and impose an unconstitutional wealth tax—”is not the radical some perceive her to be.”

A champion of truth?

The endorsement stated that Warren and all the other Democratic candidates could “make a fine president” and that each one, including the Massachusetts senator who’s notorious for fibbing, would “treat the truth as something that matters.”

Yes, the Des Moines Register’s editorial board argued that the same Elizabeth Warren who spent decades falsifying her ethnic heritage would champion facts and truth if she were elected president.

The Register’s lavish praise of Warren raised eyebrows among political commentators, including from the Trump campaign’s Matt Wolking who tweeted: “Are they idiots or just messing with us?”

Warren’s greatest hits

As TheBlaze has pointed out, Warren has an extensive history of fudging facts to her convenience. Below are some examples where the presidential hopeful has not “treated truth as something that matters”:

Perhaps most famously, Warren claimed for years that she was a Native American, but a DNA test show that she was almost entirely of white European ancestry. “According to Carlos D. Bustamante, a Stanford University professor and expert in the field of population genetics, Warren’s possible Native American ancestry traces back six to 10 generations. The results of her DNA test suggest that Warren is between 1/64th and 1/1024th Native American,” reported TheBlaze. In November 2019, Warren falsely claimed that her children only attended public schools. However, a yearbook obtained by the Washington Free Beacon clearly showed that her son, Alex Warren, attended Kirby Hall School, an elite private K-12 school in Austin, Texas, in the mid-1980s. In February 2019, TheBlaze reported that Warren falsely claimed having American Indian heritage on her Texas State Bar registration card. Through a public records request, the Washington Post obtained a copy of her 1986 registration card on which Warren hand-wrote “American Indian” in the field for “race. As Michael Brendan Dougherty notes in National Review, “Warren plagiarized her contribution to a book of Native American home recipes, Pow Wow Chow, from a French cookbook.” Not to be outdone, “Harvard bragged about its hiring of Warren and advertised her as an addition to its diversity, though reporting in recent years has attempted to obscure whether this was a help to her,” wrote Dougherty.

Warren may be “a policy wonk” as the Register declared, but a defender of truth she most certainly is not.

A caveat in their endorsement

Interestingly, the Des Moines Register’s editorial board included a caveat in its endorsement of Warren where they warned some of her agenda might “go too far.”

A qualification: Some of her ideas for “big, structural change” go too far. This board could not endorse the wholesale overhaul of corporate governance or cumulative levels of taxation she proposes. While the board has long supported single-payer health insurance, it believes a gradual transition is the more realistic approach. But Warren is pushing in the right direction.

Still, despite its concerns with the extremism of some of Warren’s policies, the Register’s editors concluded “Elizabeth Warren is the president this nation needs.”