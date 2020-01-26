President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump both responded to former NBA star Kobe Bryant’s tragic death on Sunday, which happened when a helicopter carrying Bryant crashed in California.

Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Maria Onore, were among the approximately five people that were killed when the helicopter crashed in Calabasas.

President Trump wrote on Twitter: “Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news!”

Melania Trump wrote: “Thoughts and prayers to the family of #Kobe Bryant and those who lost loved ones in today’s tragic crash. Rest In Peace.”

Bryant’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal responded by posting pictures of the two on Twitter, writing: “There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW”

Former President Barack Obama wrote: “Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) wrote: “Grieving the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his young daughter. A true basketball legend who changed the game forever. Heidi & I are praying for God’s Peace and Grace for his family. RIP”

Actress Halle Berry responded: “There are no real words to convey the depth of my sadness. Love and strength to Kobe’s entire family and to the families of all who were lost in today’s crash.”

Ivanka Trump wrote: “Rest In Peace Kobe Bryant. Praying for a legend and the other passengers whose lives were lost and their families.”

Football fans that attended the Pro Bowl chanted “Kobe” whe he was honored during a timeout.

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.