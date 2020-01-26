If there’s anyone in America who might be considered the top expert on racism, it’s got to be Alveda King, the niece of the late Martin Luther King Jr.

“I’ve had the experience of going head-to-head with genuine racists,” King said on Fox News. “Back in the 20th Century, I was a youth organizer. At the time, my uncle, Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King was killed [in 1968]… I was in a home that was bombed. A racist is a person who really does believe that their race, their category of humanity, is superior or different.”

And, King said, Trump isn’t one of them.

“I’d like to ask anyone who calls him that — have they ever met one?” King said. Trump, she declared, “is not a racist.”

“He’s not a white supremacist,” King said. “President Trump says we all bleed the same. He’s very clear on that. And he has done so much for all Americans, including African Americans… A better economy, [Historically Black Colleges and Universities] get a good shot in the arm, criminal justice reform, his pro-life work. Don’t buy into this racist banter, this race-baiting.”

King said liberals who call Trump racist live in a world full of hypocrisy. “Everyone who’s calling President Trump a racist and white supremacist, most of them support killing in a very brutal way, called abortion,” she said. “They’re using that word ‘moral,’ but they’re doing some of the most immoral deeds that America and humankind can ever see.”

She also said some Democratic presidential candidates, including former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke (who dropped out of the 2020 race) and former Vice President Joe Biden, routinely targeted their liberal base with claims of racism from the president.

“All of them are saying, ‘Why doesn’t he renounce, denounce white supremacy,’ which he’s done several times,” she said. “They’re not even being honest. The race-baiters who want to stir up fear and hate make us think that we’re different, when we’re one blood and one human race.”

King also roundly rejected Biden’s comparison of Trump to the late segregationist Alabama Gov. George Wallace, who was an avowed racist.

“Governor Wallace really was a racist,” she said. “But at the end of his life, he recanted. He repented. He had great remorse. No one ever says that he changed his mind. He had a change of heart, and began to receive all humans as brothers and sisters. I was there when Governor Wallace was doing all of that, by the way.”

King has defended Trump before. In July, she came to his defense after his brutal criticism of the city of Baltimore and its congressman, Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings.

“All of that news is absolutely fake,” King said. “You know, we all believe the same. That’s something the president has said, one race, one human race,” King said. “So, he’s not a racist, absolutely is not,” she said, adding “the programs that he has moved forward, the higher job market is helping African Americans. The criminal justice reform, helping African Americans.”

“What the president’s simply saying is your communities need to be fixed and he said to Representative Cummings, Elijah Cummings, who actually said either abort the babies now or you’ll kill them later. He says things like that and then you look at his community and you see individuals suffering, communities suffering, and families suffering,” King said.