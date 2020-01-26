MSNBC anchor Alison Morris appeared to say “n*ggers” instead of “Lakers” on Sunday while reporting on basketball great Kobe Bryant’s death.

Some defenders online claim she said “Nakers” but a we hear a “g” sound.

Grabien News reported that MSNBC has a 15-second delay so the slur didn’t make it on the air in most markets.

WATCH:

Uncensored version: MSNBC anchor inexplicably swaps “n*ggers” in for “Lakers” while reporting on Kobe Bryant death pic.twitter.com/d6oLHfJfbm — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2020

Update: Alison Morris responded and said she accidentally mish-mashed “Kicks” and “Lakers” and apologized for the confusion.

Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers.” Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused. — Alison Morris (@AlisonMorrisNOW) January 26, 2020

Basketball great Kobe Bryant died on Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

TMZ reported that everyone on board of the helicopter died, including Kobe’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Kobe Bryant, 41, ended his NBA career in 2016 and played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years — he often traveled by private helicopter.

