MSNBC’s Sunday anchor Alison Morris made easily the worst reporting gaffe in 2020.

While interviewing sports journalists about the tragic and untimely death of Kobe Bryant, Morris somehow mixed up the “Los Angeles Lakers” with what sounded to viewers like the “Los Angeles N*ggers.”

It’s almost too hard to believe, but it happened.

MSNBC appears to have a 15 second delay, as the broadcast in some markets cut to 15 seconds of silence where the slip-of-the-tongue had aired in other markets.

Alison Morris has not addressed the slip-up since it occurred. Her Twitter feed has also not made reference to the embarrassing accident.

Some online have suggested she was mixing up “Knicks” and “Lakers” and instead said “Nakers.” Another thought she might be saying “Knickers,” which may be, but is also not usually how the Knicks are referred to.

Either way, a most unfortunate accident.

UPDATE: Morris is now responding, saying she stuttered and said “Nakers”: “Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say “Nakers,” she tweeted. “Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused.”

