NBA legend Kobe Bryan was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in a Southern California helicopter crash, the celebrity web site TMZ reported.

The basketball great was traveling with at least three people aboard a private chopper when it crashed near Calabasas, California, TMZ reported.

Five people were confirmed dead the crash, according to TMZ.

The career-long player for the Los Angeles Lakers was famous for riding in his personal helicopter, commuting to Lakers games at the Staples Center in a Sikorsky -76 helicopter, TMZ reported.

The death was reported by other news outlets Sunday as well, including ABC. While the circumstances surrounding the crash were still murky Sunday afternoon, social media was overflowing with tributes to the basketball great.

#KobeBryant It is really difficult to accept death of people who really wrote their name with gold in our hearts,,, RIP Hero🌷 pic.twitter.com/gvYPkNuZxO — Ahmed Othman (@pharmacist_nat) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant and all those involved in the tragic helicopter crash. Gone too soon. pic.twitter.com/JXELeUiq3j — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) January 26, 2020

Wow: Rest In Peace, Kobe Bryant One of the best to ever play the game has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in California Praying for his family and his four daughters — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 26, 2020

It’s impossible to overstate the impact of a player like Kobe Bryant a team like the Lakers, where he was such a big part of creating a basketball dynasty.

He was the league Most Valuable Player in 2008 and the MVP for two of the five NBA championships he was part of, as TMZ reported.

The Lakers even retired both of his jersey numbers – 8 and 24 – in an honor no other Lakers player has ever earned.

At 41, Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their four daughters Natalia, Bianca and Capri, according to TMZ.

The youngest, Capri, is a newborn, according to TMZ, and will never know her father through anything but the memories of the world of sports.

But his name will never be forgotten.

UPDATE: TMZ reported that Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, 13, was also killed in the crash.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.