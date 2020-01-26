The NBA world reacted with shock and disbelief to news that NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in California.

“Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down, TMZ Sports reported. “A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead.”

NBA players took to Twitter to express their sorrow at Bryant’s passing.

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Please God don’t let this be real!! https://t.co/cOXyAehJgU — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 26, 2020

Every team has to retire 24 — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 26, 2020

No fucking way… no way, no way…….. No way……… No way……no way…… I love you Kobe… — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 26, 2020

this one hurt … — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 26, 2020

Nooooooo cmon someone say it ain’t true… I’m sick to my stomach right now — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 26, 2020

All the Lessons

All the Advice

Every word you ever told me…

Will stick with me forever Thank You Kobe🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/WPCdHg3iyt — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

Rip to a legend man… #Mamba — Josh Hart (@joshhart) January 26, 2020

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and three daughters.

