The NBA world reacted with shock and disbelief to news that NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash in California.

“Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down, TMZ Sports reported. “A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead.”

NBA players took to Twitter to express their sorrow at Bryant’s passing.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and three daughters.
