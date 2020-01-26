Officials have confirmed the fourth case of the new coronavirus in the U.S. Sunday, with a patient being diagnosed with the disease in Los Angeles County, Calif.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the patient, who traveled to Wuhan, had coronavirus. The federal center is working with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to monitor the virus.

The patient is now receiving medical treatment at a local hospital that is unnamed for privacy reasons, according to a press release Sunday.

The county’s public health department said in the release that there was “no immediate threat to the general public.”

“This is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available,” the release said.

Officials are also finding people who were in “close personal contact” with the patient to monitor them for developing coronavirus symptoms.

“Because novel coronavirus is new, we are learning more each day about transmission patterns and incubation periods,” Director of the Los Angeles County’s Public Health Department Barbara Ferrer said in a release. “We will keep everyone informed as more information becomes available. The risk of transmission of coronavirus in LA County remains low.”

The other three cases in the U.S. were reported in Orange County, Calif., Washington state and Chicago, with all three patients traveled to China. More than 50 people have died from the virus in China, and more than 2,000 cases have been confirmed in the country where it started, CNN reported.

The U.S. State Department has commanded that all American employees at the U.S. Consulate in Wuhan evacuate the area. It said it is organizing a flight for these employees and a few private citizens.