A patient has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus in Orange County, California, in the third known case in the United States.

The patient recently traveled from Wuhan, China, where the outbreak of the virus began, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.

KTLA reported the patient was transferred to a “local hospital”. However it is unclear which part of Orange County the patient lives in, or which hospital the patient was sent to for treatment.

“There is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Orange County,” according to the OCHCA statement. “The current risk of local transmission remains low.”

The other two cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Chicago and Washington state.

The Orange County Register reported:

The OC Health Care Agency said it received confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday evening that an Orange County case has tested positive for the coronavirus that appears to have spread from China. The patient, a “traveler from Wuhan, China, has been in contact with the HCA and was provided guidance in order to reduce exposure to the public while awaiting laboratory confirmation from the CDC. The individual has now been transported to a local hospital and is in isolation in good condition,” the HCA said in a statement. The Orange County agency said it, in consultation with the CDC and the state Department of Public Health, is following up with all people who have had close contact with the patient.

As of Saturday morning, 56 deaths in Wuhan were reported so far. However, real numbers of cases are being massively under counted due to a shortage of diagnostic kits and red tape bureaucracy.

Senator Tom Cotton recently called on President Trump to put a moratorium on incoming flights from China.

