A new poll from WBUR conducted between January 17 and 21 on “426 likely Democratic primary voters” in the state of New Hampshire shows 2020 Demicratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) absolutely crushing the rest of the field.

The survey asked participants: “If the 2020 Democratic primary for President were held today, for whom would you vote?”

28% of respondents chose Sanders. In a distant second place is Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 15%. In third and fourth place are former Vice President Joe Biden with 13% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) with 12%.

Rounding out the top five is “don’t know/refused” with 10%.

As seems to be the case in many polls, the younger respondents heavily favored Sanders. Among the 18-44 group, Sanders received 37% support, while the only other candidates to make double digits were Buttigieg and Warren, each with 16%.

Older respondents are less likely to favor Sanders. Among the 45+ group, Sanders still leads, but with only 23% support. In second place is Biden with 18%. In third and fourth place are Buttigieg and Warren with 14% and 9%, respectively.

Income appears to be a determining factor in New Hampshire as well. The less people make, the more they support Sanders.

Among those making less than $50,000 annually, Sanders pulls in 40% support, while the only other double digit candidate, Biden, pulls in 14%. Among those making $50,000 – $99,000 annually, 30% support Sanders, 14% support Biden, and 11% support Warren.

Lastly, among those making $100,000 or more annually, Sanders’ support drops to 19%. In this category, first place goes to Buttigieg with 27% support. Warren and Biden have 13% and 12%, respectively, among those voters.

Lastly, with “leaners” included, the results are a little bit different percentage-wise, but the rankings remain the same.

Sanders still comes out on top with 29% support. Buttigieg comes in second place with 17%. Biden and Warren come in with 14% and 13%, respectively.

As of publication, Sen. Bernie Sanders sits atop the RealClearPolitics average of polls for New Hampshire with 22.1% support to second place Biden’s 17% support.

In Iowa, Sanders has 23.3% support to second place Biden’s 22.3% support. Buttigieg sits in third place in both states, and Warren in fourth.

Despite his strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, Sanders falls to second place in Biden country, otherwise known as South Carolina, with the former vice president commanding a strong 32% support to second place Sanders’ 15%, and third place Warren’s 14% support. However, the polling for this state isn’t as fresh as the polling for Iowa and New Hampshire, and thus possibly less reflective of current voter sentiment.

Biden is also up in Nevada (although, like for South Carolina, the polls aren’t as fresh), leading Sanders by 5.7%.

Nationally, Biden also holds the lead with 29.1% support. Sanders has lifted to second place with 22.7% support, while Warren has tumbled to third place with 14.4% support, according to RealClearPolitics.

Interestingly, on a national polling level, billionaire late-entrant Michael Bloomberg is in a relatively strong fourth place with 7.8% support, edging out Mayor Buttigieg who has fallen to 7%.